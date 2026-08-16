Sports
Port Washington High School has five athletes who will compete in Division 1 college athletics this fall. The quintet has racked up three individual state titles and a number of conference crowns and state-meet berths. Garett Kawczynski won...
Op-Ed
The elected officials of Grafton brought angst and anger to their village with a puzzling failure to act with needed urgency on an issue of surpassing importance to the community, but they made amends for it with a rousing display of small-town representative government at its best. The display was a meeting in the Grafton High...
Good Living
The call of the water came early for Brad Huse, and it never left. Nearly a half century after his first experience on the water, Huse, better known as “Shorty,” returns to Lake Michigan via the Port Washington Marina each spring. It’s not for...
Business
KMC Stampings in Port Washington is preparing for a new era by planning for a significant expansion of its plant on Mineral Springs Drive. The company received approval from the city’s Plan Commission last month for an 18,000-square-foot addition to...