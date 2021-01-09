Sports

Beach, Badgers bring home bowl win
As weird, disjointed and unpredictable as this college football season was, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Tyler Beach still reached a few milestones. The 2017 Port Washington High School graduate started in all of the Badgers’ seven games...

PRESS EDITORIAL: Vaccine crimes and misdemeanors
A Covid-19 vaccine crime may have been  committed in Grafton last week. It was the most attention-getting offense against the effort to inoculate America against the killer virus so far, but not the only one. A licensed pharmacist was held for several days in the Ozaukee County jail after he was arrested on suspicion of...

LETTER: Trump backers don’t get it: the law is not a popularity contest
LETTER: Wisconsin has the least fair voting districts in all of U.S.
LETTER: Most Wisconsinites want 2021 to be year of fair voting maps
LETTER: If Biden won fairly, why don’t Dems want fraud investigated?

Greg Garcia was photographed at Port Washington High School, where band director Gerald Olson taught him to play the trumpet. Photo by Sam Arendt
Trumpet pro plays ‘huge’
Professional trumpet player Greg Garcia waited with the rest of the band under the stage as the Pabst Theater audience cheered on former Oasis lead singer Noel Gallagher to play an encore. Gallagher turned to the backup players and told them they...

JOHN LEO WEBER held a glass of red wine outside a 20-acre property currently owned by We Energies that will soon be home to Anton Vincent Winery in the Town of Grafton. At right, Weber and his brother Doug (left), who is helping him run the operation, stood outside Hugel and Fils Winery in Riquewihr, Alsace, France. Top photo by Sam Arendt
Grafton winemaker taps into local roots
Winemaker John Leo Weber left his global marketing job at a software company in Texas to return to his roots as a fourth-generation farmer in Grafton. “If you look at it in terms of dollars and cents, it’s absolutely insane to do this. If I wanted...

