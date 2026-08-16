Sports

Five Pirates head for D1 competition
Port Washington High School has five athletes who will compete in Division 1 college athletics this fall. The quintet has racked up three individual state titles and a number of conference crowns and state-meet berths. Garett Kawczynski won...

Op-Ed

A fierce community spirit saves a village icon
The elected officials of Grafton brought angst and anger to their village with a puzzling failure to act with needed urgency on an issue of surpassing importance to the community, but they made amends for it with a rousing display of small-town representative government at its best. The display was a meeting in the Grafton High...

Letters to the Editor

LETTER: PSC ruling was a victory, but power lines battle is not over
LETTER: Attack on voting by mail is a ploy to disenfranchise voters
LETTER: Fauci’s role in the awful reign of Covid-19 deserves scrutiny
LETTER: It’s time for America to once again defeat a rapacious king

Good Living


Captain Shorty Huse guides charter clients to fishing waters at the helm of a Tiara 36 motoryacht. Lower, Huse organized fishing gear on the Nicky Boy IV in the Port Washington Marina before a charter fishing outing. Photos by Sam Arendt
A life on the rolling sea in pursuit of denizens of the deep
The call of the water came early for Brad Huse, and it never left. Nearly a half century after his first experience on the water, Huse, better known as “Shorty,” returns to Lake Michigan via the Port Washington Marina each spring. It’s not for...

Business


STANDING OUTSIDE KMC Stampings’ Mineral Springs plant, where construction of an addition will begin in the next month or so and be completed by early next year, were (from left) operators Jason Rowe, Donald Suber, John Moorer, Director of Manufacturing Jason Peto, Mike DeBano, Vice President of Operations John Hampson, Ty Wendorf, Holly Seibel and Bradley Edminster. As the company expands its footprint, it will also be seeking more employees to work in the addition. Lower, A ROBOTIC ARM PRESS BRAKE that picks up a piece of metal, bends the four sides and then sets it aside, all without the help of an operator, was demonstrated at KMC Stampings in Port Washington recently by Jason Rowe. Equipment like this will be used in an 18,000-square-foot addition to the company’s plant in Port Washington that will be constructed later this year. Photos by Sam Arendt
KMC Stampings plans to expand Port plant
KMC Stampings in Port Washington is preparing for a new era by planning for a significant expansion of its plant on Mineral Springs Drive. The company received approval from the city’s Plan Commission last month for an 18,000-square-foot addition to...

Ozaukee Press

Wisconsin’s largest paid circulation community weekly newspaper. Serving Port Washington, Saukville, Grafton, Fredonia, Belgium, as well as Ozaukee County government. Locally owned and printed in Port Washington, Wisconsin.

125 E. Main St.
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-3494
 

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