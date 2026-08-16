STANDING OUTSIDE KMC Stampings’ Mineral Springs plant, where construction of an addition will begin in the next month or so and be completed by early next year, were (from left) operators Jason Rowe, Donald Suber, John Moorer, Director of Manufacturing Jason Peto, Mike DeBano, Vice President of Operations John Hampson, Ty Wendorf, Holly Seibel and Bradley Edminster. As the company expands its footprint, it will also be seeking more employees to work in the addition. Lower, A ROBOTIC ARM PRESS BRAKE that picks up a piece of metal, bends the four sides and then sets it aside, all without the help of an operator, was demonstrated at KMC Stampings in Port Washington recently by Jason Rowe. Equipment like this will be used in an 18,000-square-foot addition to the company’s plant in Port Washington that will be constructed later this year. Photos by Sam Arendt