http://www.ozaukeepress.com/images/060817/waterSM.png Officials excited to unveil entryway; tickets issued to those who ignore signs Port Washington’s north breakwater is tentatively scheduled to reopen with a ceremony on Friday, June 23, Mayor Tom Mlada announced Tuesday.

“Things are really coming along very nicely,” Mlada told aldermen.

Construction is on schedule, he said, adding he and other officials will meet with representatives of Terra Engineering, the contractor, later this week to go over the punch list.

“We really want it to show well,” Mlada said, showing an aerial photo of the gateway work that’s beginning to wrap up.

The gateway project is intended to create a more welcoming entrance to the breakwater. Gone is the narrow metal catwalk that once opened the path to the lighthouse, and in its place is an 8 to 10-foot-wide concrete walkway that’s handicapped accessible.

A fishing platform and gathering area have been created, giving visitors a comfortable place to cast their lines while still allowing people to walk past them on their way to the lighthouse.

“Everything I keep hearing is that there’s a great level of excitement about it,” Mlada said.

But it seems some people can’t wait until the breakwater reopens to head out toward the lighthouse.

Port Washington police officers have cited six people in the past 10 days for trespassing after ignoring the signs warning that the construction zone is closed to the public.

Four people from Washington County, ages 17 to 21, were cited May 29, police said, and a 21 and 23-year-old from Illinois were ticketed on June 3.

It’s not a cheap ticket. The fine is $218.50, police said.

Police Captain Mike Keller said the tickets were issued after callers reported seeing these people walking on the breakwater.

It’s clear the area is off limits right now, he noted, with construction fencing and signs warning the public.

“The construction fence is peppered with signs indicating it’s a construction zone, a hard-hat area, and authorized personnel only are permitted,” Keller said. “It is posted clearly.

“All those arrested admitted they saw the signs and purposely ignored them. They knew it. They were well-aware of it, and they chose to ignore it anyway.”

This isn't the first year the city has ticketed trespassers on the breakwater during construction, he added.



