Greg Septon banded his 1,000th peregrine falcon at the We Energies plant in Port Washington Friday, a milestone that was celebrated with citations, awards, cake and surprise guests — and one other honor.

Septon named that 1,000th bird, pausing only briefly to ponder before naming the bird “Buckshot.”

The banding was truly an “incredible milestone,” said Mike Grisar, manager of We Energies’s peregrine program, noting the bird was extinct in Wisconsin in 1964 but today, thanks to Septon, is thriving.

“Very few people were at the heart of this, and Greg was at the top of that list,” he said, calling Septon a man of extraordinary vision and passion.

Paul Spicer, We Energies vice president of natural gas and renewable energy, called Septon “an inspiring story.”

“It’s really easy for us all to recognize a problem,” Spicer said, but difficult for most people to do anything about the problem.

“That’s not the path you chose,” he told Septon. “You said this situation doesn’t have to be this way.”

Septon’s tireless efforts not only brought the peregrine back, Spicer said, they also created a legacy.

“I’m inspired by that,” he said.

Buckshot was one of three male chicks born to Brinn, who was hatched in Split Rock State Park in Minnesota and has been at the Port plant for four years, and Beasley, who was born at the former Milwaukee County power plant and is spending his first year in Port, and banded at the plant Friday.

One of the chicks was dubbed Millennial Falcon by We Energies employees and announced by Spicer. The other was named Oscar by Kat Rothstein, who won the opportunity at the Riveredge gala last year. The name, she said, is a tribute to Oscar Wilde and Oscar Grady, who donated the land for Riveredge.

The chicks — bundles of creamy down with fierce looking faces and huge feet — were between 18 and 22 days old, just the right age for banding, Septon said.

Any younger, and he can’t determine if they’re male or female, Septon said. Any older, and there’s a risk of scaring them out of their nesting box.

The bird’s sex is determined by size, he said, noting males are about one-third smaller than females. He double and triple-checked the leg of Buckshot, explaining that he is a large male.

“One thing we’ve noticed over these last 20 years is the males are getting bigger,” Septon explained. “We don’t know if it’s their diet.”

Septon was aided by his 13-year-old daughter Parker and Mike Grisar, We Energies principal environmental consultant, as he placed two bands on each bird — a purple Federal Fish and Wildlife Service band on the right leg and a two-color band with numbers that can be more easily read from a distance on the left leg.

In past years, Septon also took a blood sample from each chick for a DNA study being done at the University of Minnesota. That study is over, he said, noting it accumulated 5,000 blood samples over its 30 year history.

The banding is important, he said, telling the story of Atlanta, a peregrine hatched in Green Bay in 1996 who was later found shot in Indiana, rehabbed in Minnesota and released in Racine. She was seen in Indiana the following year, then took up residence in Pleasant Prairie and later Oak Creek, where she lived for 12 years, producing 41 chicks.

“I banded every one of them,” Septon said, adding, “We wouldn’t know any of that (history) without her bands.”

The chicks banded Friday will be flying in another three weeks, Septon said, and they will leave the nest within six weeks after that.

Friday’s banding marked a true milestone for Septon, who started the peregrine recovery effort in Wisconsin in 1987 and has been the guiding force behind it ever since.

The last pair of wild peregrines nested in Wisconsin in 1964. The birds historically nested on the cliffs over the Mississippi River, but as the DDT that was once used on crops built up in their bodies. That caused the eggs laid by the birds to have thinner shells and that couldn’t support the weight of the parent during incubation.

Septon found funding to bring the birds back, releasing 14 captive-bred chicks from the First Wisconsin building in Milwaukee in 1987. Ten of those birds survived.

Today, there are 34 nesting pair of peregrines in the state, producing 133 young this year.

Septon continues to be the driving force behind the bird’s recovery, traveling to more than 30 nesting sites around the state to check on nests and band the birds. He has worked with corporations like We Energies to install nesting boxes on buildings throughout the state.

Historically, he said, there were 15 to 25 pair of peregrines nesting on the cliffs along the Mississippi River.

“Today, we have all these human-made cliffs,” he said, noting 80 percent of the birds depend on these structures. “Without them, the peregrines would be in trouble.”

Septon said he’s liked falcons since he was young.

"They're amazing," he said. "They're at the top of the food chain. They're stealth fighters. There's not a faster bird on earth. What's not to like?"



