Administrative probe comes months after criminal investigation was closed A second investigation of the Ozaukee County court system, this one an administrative probe, has been launched by Third Judicial Administrative District Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow “to address recent reports and concerns related to court administration,” Court Information Officer Tom Sheehan announced last week.

Dorow declined through Sheehan to answer questions, including ones about the timing of the new investigation, which comes nearly five months after a criminal probe prompted by Ozaukee County Circuit Judge Joseph Voiland was closed without conclusions or recommendations and just a week after an Ozaukee Press news story on the 16-month Department of Justice investigation.

Dorow, a Waukesha County circuit court judge who as chief judge is responsible for overseeing the courts in Judicial Administrative District III, which includes Ozaukee County, expects the administrative investigation to “identify any necessary next steps to ensure that the people of Ozaukee County have full confidence in the administration of their courts,” the Feb. 9 email from Sheehan announcing the probe read.

A day before the announcement, Dorow met separately with Ozaukee County’s three circuit court judges — Paul Malloy, Sandy Williams and Voiland — and Clerk of Courts Mary Lou Mueller to inform them she was conducting what was described as an internal review, Mueller said this week.

“We welcome an internal review because we have nothing to hide,” Mueller said. “In fact, I’d love to have the opportunity to show all the good things we are doing here.”

Williams said she hopes Dorow’s investigation puts to rest any questions raised by the accusations Voiland made to spark the criminal probe.

“The worst part was the doom and gloom of the accusations of criminal wrongdoing, and, of course, there was nothing to that,” she said. “I guess this review (Dorow’s investigation) is in everyone’s best interest so we can put this to rest and move on.”

The criminal investigation of the court system, which was conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), began in May 2016 when Voiland contacted DCI and alleged that court records had been falsified to subvert his career and accused Malloy, Circuit Court Commissioner Barry Boline and Mueller of felony misconduct in office, according to the 357-page report that resulted from the probe.

By late September 2017, the investigation was closed. In an email to agents working on the probe, Assistant Attorney General Michelle Viste wrote, “I am just writing to confirm with you that the DLS (Division of Legal Services) has closed the Ozaukee Co. case as a non-prosecution.”

In interviews with Ozaukee Press last month, Malloy and Williams defended the court system and Mueller fired back at Voiland, saying he fabricated facts and twisted the truth in statements to investigators.

“The majority of the allegations are baseless,” Mueller said. “They run anywhere from completely false to twisted to partially true but without explanation. When I first read the report, I was shocked for days. I couldn’t go a page without saying, ‘That’s so wrong,’ ‘that’s so twisted’ or ‘that’s not the whole story.’”

Voiland, who unseated longtime Judge Tom Wolfgram in the April 2013 election with a campaign that focused on the fact Wolfgram signed the Gov. Scott Walker recall petition, did not return messages.

In an interview last month, Malloy, who has been on the bench since 2002 and is the county’s presiding judge, said the Ozaukee County court system is neither dysfunctional nor corrupt.

“I’m proud of the Ozaukee County justice system,” he said. “No system is perfect, but we routinely get compliments about how we do our jobs and about how efficient we are.”

After contacting DCI in May 2016, Voiland met the next month with two agents at the Ozaukee County Justice Center in Port Washington and began to level a litany of accusations against court officials that ranged from claims of criminal document tampering to more trivial allegations about how he was treated by other court officials who, he suggested, were conspiring to undermine his career, according to the report.

According to one of the agents involved in the investigation, “Judge Voiland had advised (special agent) Culver that violations of (state statute) 946.12, misconduct in public office, were applicable to the actions of Commissioner Boline, Clerk of Courts Mary Lou Mueller and Judge Malloy,” according to the report.

The investigation focused in large part on changes made to electronic court records in the Wisconsin Consolidated Court Automation Programs (CCAP) case management system and how Mueller, who also serves as the county’s register in probate, classified and handled probate cases.

Voiland noted that one probate case assigned to him on March 3, 2016, was backdated by Mueller to July 13, 2014.

“Judge Voiland stated Mary Lou Mueller had falsified a document, essentially making Judge Voiland look bad and look as if he was sitting on cases,” an agent wrote in the report.

Mueller said changes are made to CCAP records when mistakes are found in case files. She noted that when her office was going through the process of converting paper files to electronic documents as part of a paperless records initiative, several mistakes were found and corrected.

“We make changes to court records to reflect what actually happened,” she said.

Ozaukee County Circuit Judge Sandy Williams said there’s nothing improper or illegal about correcting records.

“Mary Lou Mueller worked really hard to turn us into a paperless court system, and in the process mistakes were caught,” she said. “Mistakes happen, and when they’re caught, they’re changed. I think that’s an efficient way to operate.”

Agents consulted Deputy Director of State Courts Sara Ward-Cassady about the standard practices of court clerks throughout the state. She answered their questions, then added her opinion.

“Ward-Cassady stated if there was motive to make a judge look bad, probate cases are not the way to do it. Ward-Cassady stated one would never judge a judge’s effectiveness by how he handles probate cases,” according to the report.

Mueller said her suspicions that she and other court officials were the subjects of an investigation triggered by Voiland were confirmed on Dec. 22, 2016, when DCI agents showed up unannounced at her office to interview her.

“I had an idea before that something was going on because he (Voiland) was trying to tape record me,” she said.

In a text message exchange a week before that, agents tipped Voiland off to their plans to interview Mueller and Deputy Clerk of Courts Connie Mueller “without an appointment” and asked the judge “is there a way you could find out if both are working Monday without raising any suspicions?” according to the report.

After questioning Mary Lou Mueller about changing records and probate procedures, the agents asked her if she had anything to add. Mueller told them that an unusually large number of requests from people who wanted their cases transferred out of Voiland’s court had burdened the dockets of Williams and Malloy.

“Mueller also stated in regard to trials in Judge Voiland’s court people had indicated if anything is complicated (about the case) that no one wants to be in Judge Voiland’s court,” the agents wrote.

Among other court officials singled out by Voiland during the investigation was Boline, who he said dragged his feet when Voiland ordered him to have a custody study done in a family case, and Malloy, who Voiland said contradicted his order when he told Boline to hold off on the study.

In Ozaukee County courts, guardian ad litems are typically appointed to represent the interests of children in divorce and custody cases as opposed to conducting custody studies. The issue, sources said, was that the county did not have an ordinance that designated which department would conduct the studies or a fee schedule that would allow the county to recoup the cost of the studies.

In a June 7, 2016, email to Voiland regarding a 2009 family case, Boline wrote, “As you know, Ozaukee County has yet to enact an ordinance regarding reimbursement for the cost of the studies. Judge Malloy has suggested a moratorium on ordering studies until the ordinance is passed. Of course, if you want me to order the studies now, I will do so.”

A month later, the Ozaukee County Board passed a legal custody and physical placement studies ordinance that enabled the county to establish a fee schedule and hourly rates for the studies that, according to supporting documents, would have otherwise cost the county an estimated $1,200 each.

From early on in the investigation, the report suggests, Voiland had the support of Jefferson County Circuit Judge Randy Koschnick, who at the time was chief judge of Wisconsin Judicial District III. Voiland had also reported his allegations to Koschnick, who told agents that he believed Voiland’s complaints were legitimate.

“Judge Koschnick stated from what he had gathered he did not know if personnel were conspiring or if it was a matter of sloppy clerk work,” according to the report.

On Aug. 4, 2016, Koschnick, Voiland and Voiland’s attorney, Daniel Kelly, gave an “informal presentation” to Deputy Attorney General Andrew Cook, the administrator for the Division of Legal Service, Assistant Attorney General David Meany and the investigators involved in the case at DCI headquarters in Madison about “possible evidence of criminal violations” by Mueller, the report states.

Koschnick, who was one of five finalists for appointment to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to fill Justice David Prosser’s seat, did not receive the appointment and retired from the Jefferson County bench last year. Instead, Kelly was appointed to the court by Walker for the remainder of Prosser’s term.

In an interview last month, Mueller said that if Voiland thinks there was a conspiracy against him starting from the day he was elected, he’s wrong.

“There was never a campaign against him,” she said. “When he came into office, I went out of my way to tell him he had my respect. I went out of my way to probably treat him better than I did the other two judges.”





Subscribe to this comment's feed



Powered by Azrul's Jom Comment for Joomla!