Decision by Port mayor, alderman to step down fails to spark interest as filing deadline looms Longtime incumbent Port Washington Ald. Dave Larson filed non-candidacy papers Friday, indicating he will not seek re-election to his 6th District seat.

Also filing non-candidacy papers by the Dec. 22 deadline was Mayor Tom Mlada, who earlier this month announced he would not seek a third term in office.

Larson, who previously said he would seek re-election, could not be reached for comment.

But in a year when frustration led to the ouster of incumbent Port Washington aldermen Dan Becker and Bill Driscoll in spring, and with the deadline for nomination papers less than a week away, you would expect a flurry of activity and a full slate of candidates for the spring election. After all, three aldermen and the mayor’s seat are on the ballot.

You would be wrong.

So far, only incumbent Ald. Dan Benning — who was appointed to the 4th District seat last month to replace Doug Biggs, who resigned — has returned nomination papers.

In addition to the seats held by Larson, who has been an alderman since 2008, and Mlada, the only other position up for re-election in spring is the 2nd District seat held by Ald. Paul Neumyer.

City Clerk Susan Westerbeke said Tuesday that a woman came into her office last week and asked about the mayor’s post, leaving with nomination papers, but the woman has not returned them.

“Nothing. It’s been crickets out there,” Ald. John Sigwart said when asked if he had heard of anyone interested in running for the positions.

“It’s so hard to get somebody interested once they realize how much work is involved.”

The deadline for nomination papers to be turned in is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. Although City Hall is closed that day, Westerbeke said she will be in her office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accept papers.

City Treasurer Jennifer Clark will also be in the office to accept tax payments, Westerbeke said.

While there appears to be little interest in City of Port Washington seats, the Port Washington-Saukville School Board has a full slate of candidates running for office in the April election.

Incumbent Brenda Fritsch and challengers Maureen McCourt Boylan and Aaron Paulin are running for two seats representing the City of Port Washington on the School Board.

One of those seats is being vacated by Michelle Shinners, who is stepping down after six years on the board.

Fritsch, the vice president of the board, was first elected in 2012.

McCourt Boylan, who recently resigned as executive director of Port Main Street Inc., is making her first run for the board, while Paulin, a social studies teacher at West Bend West High School, is making his fourth run in as many years.

Also on the ballot is Douglas Mueller, who as of Tuesday was the lone candidate running for a seat representing the Village of Saukville.

That seat is being vacated by Carey Gremminger, who has been on the board since 2005 and currently serves as president.

Candidates have until the end of the day Tuesday, Jan. 2, to file nomination papers for the April 3 election.

If a primary is required, it will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Subscribe to this comment's feed



