Saukville resident accused of posting message about rioting, looting courthouse, judge’s neighborhood A 42-year-old Saukville man faces a pair of felony charges for a Facebook rant that asked, “Who’s with me to riot and loot the courthouse” and the neighborhood of the judge presiding over his child custody case.

John K. Borowski was charged in Ozaukee County Circuit Court last week with threatening a judge and his property.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 30, the day after Judge Joseph Voiland issued a written order sanctioning Borowski for his legal tactics in the custody case, Borowski posted this message on Facebook:

“I’m a white man being deprived of my child for unjust causes. I have absolutely no criminal record. I barely drink and am constantly subjected to drug and alcohol tests required by the FRA. Children now 22 and almost 20 can attest to my parenting. Who’s with me to riot and loot the courthouse? Possibly the judge’s neighborhood? I want to really put a test to ‘white privilege’ and ‘male’ superiority. I don’t think taking a knee or destroying my own neighborhood will do any good.”

Authorities were made aware of the Facebook post after someone sent a copy of it to the lawyer of Borowski’s ex-wife with a message that read, “Do not let him be with his daughter,” the complaint states.

After reading the message, Voiland said such rants are part of the job but said this one caused him concern about the safety of his family, according to the complaint.

Court records show that Borowski has been embroiled in legal fights with his now ex-wife involving their relationship and child custody for years.

In 2013, Voiland granted Borowski’s then-estranged wife’s request for a domestic abuse injunction that prohibited him from having contact with her for two years. The judge later extended the injunction through last month.

Borowski appealed the injunction as well as a ruling in his divorce case to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, which refused to consider either case because he did not pay the required filing fees.

During a Sept. 15 hearing in the child custody case, Voiland dismissed motions brought by Borowski, who has opted not to hire an attorney to represent him in some court matters, and ruled that he is not capable or competent of representing himself.

Earlier this week, Ozaukee County Circuit Judge Sandy Williams set Borowski’s bail at $2,500 and ordered him not to have contact with any of the county’s three judges except during court hearings.

The felonies Borowski is charged with carry a maximum combined penalty of 4-1/2 years in prison and 4-1/2 years of extended supervision.



