On the last Friday of the school year, the usual din of the Port Washington High School cafeteria was interrupted by the sound of applause.

Students, teachers and administrators stood to honor Pearl Lauters and Doris Ferguson, who on May 26 marked the end of their 40th year working in the school’s cafeteria and kitchen — and their retirements.

But even more remarkable than their tenure in the district is their work ethic. Ferguson is in her mid-80s. Lauters is 92.

There was a cake and corsages for the two lunch ladies, and while gracious, the women said they weren’t ready for retirement.

“I love it here, the people, the atmosphere,” Ferguson said. “Honestly, I don’t want to retire. Retirement is the pits. Some people twiddle their thumbs and knit all day. That’s not for me.”

Lauters said, “ I like being around the kids. There’s good ones and bad ones, but they all keep me young.”

But things are changing at Port High. A large part of the school will be demolished this summer, and with it will go the cafeteria and kitchen that Lauters and Ferguson knew as students and employees.

The facilities will be replaced by a spacious new lunchroom and modern kitchen, part of a $45.6 million high school renovation and construction project, but not until the 2018-19 school year. Next school year, lunch will be served in the foreign language rooms of the school’s new academic wing, and a limited menu will be prepared off site.

“We’re not going to be washing dishes or doing any of the other things Doris and Pearl like to do next year,” Jim Froemming, director of business services, said.

Lauters, a 1943 Port High graduate, and Ferguson, who graduated from the school in 1951, started working in the cafeteria of their alma mater in 1977.

Lauters worked one year at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, but then returned to the high school, where she’s been ever since.

“I didn’t like it as much at the middle school,” she said. “This is my home. I really enjoy what I do here.”

So much so that when the district stopped paying Lauters and Ferguson several years ago, they just kept working.

Most recently, the women worked from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. five days a week.

“Four-and-a-half hours a day is nothing for me,” Ferguson said.

Lauters worked the beverage table. Ferguson washed dishes.

“Washing dishes is not an easy job,” Clark Blachly, food service director, said. “I give them credit. I know I’m not going to be working here when I’m their age.”

To their co-workers, Ferguson and Lauters were inspirations.

“These two women are really incredible,” said Bev Dunn, who has worked in the school kitchen for 15 years. “Working is obviously not about a paycheck to them. I think it give them purpose. It keeps them going.”

And it’s not just that Ferguson and Lauters worked as long as they did, but it’s the way in which they did their jobs that earned them the respect of those who worked alongside them.

“I really can’t believe Doris,” Dunn said. “She has her hands in hot water hunched over that sink for hours every day.”

That was nothing, Ferguson said, and certainly far better than the alternative.

“People come up to Doris and say, ‘When I’m 60, I’m out of here,’” Dunn said. “And Doris says, ‘You just wait. When you’re 60 you won’t be saying that.’

“Both of them are very sad this had to come to an end. I think they’d volunteer until they just couldn’t anymore if it were up to them.”





