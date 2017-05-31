Firm to study marina lot that may be in need of costly repair ahead of sale Engineering proposals for work intended to shore up the north marina slip parking lot slated to become home to the Blues Factory entertainment complex will be considered by the Port Washington Common Council next week.

City Administrator Mark Grams said the city expected to receive proposals from three firms that will analyze the situation and develop solutions to stabilize the parking lot, paving the way for development of the Blues Factory.

“That will give us options,” Grams said of the proposals.

The city was expected to receive proposals from three firms — Cullen Engineering, JJR and Terra Construction and Engineering. Grams said the study could cost $15,000 to $20,000.

Officials have estimated that shoring up the seawall could cost between $100,000 and $200,000 — an amount that will be borne by the city.

The study is required because the city recently learned that the infrastructure that supports the sheetwall — the tiebacks that hold the wall in place and the deadmen that anchor the tiebacks — is largely nonexistent.

The city was required to locate the tiebacks and deadmen as part of its agreement to sell the parking lot for the Blues Factory. The discovery that the infrastructure was largely missing prompted the city to delay the pending sale of the property until February 2018 to give it time to deal with the problem.

While that deadline is still eight months off, it doesn’t mean the city can put off work on the parking lot indefinitely since construction season is moving into full gear.

But, Grams said, it also doesn’t mean the city has to rush into a solution.

The engineering firm is likely to recommend adding more tiebacks with deadmen, Grams said, but how that work is done will influence when construction takes place.

The work could be done just before construction of the Blues Factory, which means avoiding the busy summer season, he said.

Or the engineering firm could recommend a solution that involves the proposed Blues Factory, Grams said, perhaps suggesting that any new tiebacks be linked to the entertainment complex’s foundation.

“We can’t do anything until we see the options that are presented,” Grams said.

One thing that’s not likely to be recommended is doing nothing, he said, noting that there is some bowing in the sheetwall on the western end of the north slip.

Although the city had dug up the pavement in the lot while it searched for the tiebacks and deadmen, it has since repaved the area.

Grams said this was done to allow the summer festivals, beginning with this weekend’s Pirate Festival, to use the lot.

Grams noted that developer Gertjan van den Broek’s design work for the Blues Factory is on hold as the city determines what will be done to shore up the parking lot.

That’s because he needs to know where the tiebacks and deadmen are located so he can determine where to put the foundation for his building, Grams said. Subscribe to this comment's feed



