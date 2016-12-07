Trump picks up net of 3 votes during 5-day hand tally The presidential recount in Ozaukee County is over, and little changed in the count. Republican Donald Trump still handily won the county election over Hillary Clinton, County Clerk Julie Winkelhorst said. Trump picked up five votes in the recount, Winkelhorst said, and Clinton picked up two votes. The biggest change in the election tally came for independent candidate Evan McMullin, whose tally increased by 16 votes. Libertarian Gary Johnson and American Solidarity Party candidate Michael Maturen both picked up one vote. The tally for Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who sought and paid for the recount, remained the same, as did the tallies for all other candidates. The final total was expected to be certified by the Board of Canvassers by Wednesday afternoon. The recount, which was done by hand, began at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, and ended about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Winkelhorst said. “It went really well,” she said. “Everything went smoothly. Everybody did a great job. We had a really good group of volunteers, and the municipal clerks were fantastic — we have awesome municipal clerks in this county.” Winkelhorst, who originally projected the recount would take 12 days, said she recruited people for the recount who could work full days, minimizing the amount of retraining that had to be done each day and making the process as efficient as possible. On Monday, she noted, there was only one person working on the recount who hadn’t been there previously. The poll workers worked from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 8 a.m. until the recount was done on Monday. There were quite a few observers watching the process as the county’s 55,207 votes were counted, Winkelhorst said. “We had people there all the time,” she said. “Some stayed throughout the process, and others were in and out.” Winkelhorst said the outcome was as expected. “We kind of knew that,” she said. “We had confidence in our machines, and we have experienced poll workers.” The few errors that were picked up, she said, were due to human error. In the Village of Newburg’s third ward, for example, there were 29 additional votes counted due to a discrepancy in the original canvass numbers. Winkelhorst said she doesn’t know how much the recount cost, but added that the cost will be paid by the state, which has been reimbursed the money by the Stein campaign. Subscribe to this comment's feed



