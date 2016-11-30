Army of poll workers, clerks have until Dec. 12 to re-tally 54,551 ballots Ozaukee County Clerk Julie Winkelhorst was scrambling this week to set in motion plans for a recount of the 54,551 votes cast for president during the Nov. 8 election. Although a Dane County judge on Tuesday rejected Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s lawsuit seeking to have the ballots counted by hand, Winkelhorst said the local recount will be done by hand. “I feel that’s going to be the fastest and most efficient way to handle it,” she said Wednesday. “That does not mean I don’t have faith in the new election machines we have. I have the utmost faith in them, and I don’t believe we’re going to discover any discrepancies.” The Ozaukee County recount, like those around the state, will begin Thursday at 9 a.m. Winkelhorst said she’s been working to line up poll workers and municipal clerks to help with the recount. She plans to bring in 15 to 20 people each day to help with the recount, which Winkelhorst estimates will take the full 12 days allotted by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. “We’re working straight through,” she said, including weekends. The recount is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. The schedule could vary a bit depending on when a natural stopping point is reached each day, Winkelhorst said. The work will be done in the auditorium at the Ozaukee County Administration Center in downtown Port. Ozaukee County’s communities have a total of 52 reporting units, and the ballots from each unit will be counted multiple times in the recount, Winkelhorst said. The ballots will be counted twice to begin with, then the absentee ballots will be separated out, compared against the logs and counted, she said. The ballots will then be separated by candidates and recounted again, Winkelhorst said. The information in the poll books from each reporting unit won’t have to be checked, although the numbers of those casting ballots will be. “We just have to reconcile the numbers,” Winkelhorst said. The cost of the recount is likely to range from $30,000 to $40,000, she said, adding that money will be reimbursed by the state using funds paid Tuesday by Stein’s campaign. County Administrator Tom Meaux said it’s difficult to come up with a cost estimate for the recount. “We’ve never experienced anything this large,” he said. “It’s very labor intensive.” The last recount handled by the county was in 2011, Winkelhorst said, in the State Supreme Court race between David Prosser and JoAnne Kloppenburg. In that recount, only a few votes difference was discovered, she said. Meaux said he is confident the election results from Nov. 8 will stand. “To me, this is silly, a waste of time and money,” he said. Subscribe to this comment's feed



