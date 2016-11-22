A downtown that once struggled now boasts thriving stores that give consumers reasons to spend locally Port Washington’s downtown, which not too long ago was struggling, is now thriving, filled with shops that are poised to capitalize this weekend and throughout the holiday season on the shop local and Small Business Saturday movements. “It’s changed a lot downtown,” said Wayne Chrusciel, president of the Port Washington Main Street board of directors. “We struggled for a time, but now downtown’s almost full and the offerings are a little more diverse.” The Small Business Saturday initiative is valuable, he said, because it reinforces the idea of shopping in downtown at a time when large stores are making a concerted push to attract customers. “You will get people in because of this,” Chrusciel said. “The merchants will hear from customers, ‘This is why I came in, it’s Small Business Saturday.’” The shop-local movement has long been touted by downtown merchants, who note that the entire community benefits when they are successful because money spent locally is recirculated multiple times through the local economy. The shop-local effort has gotten a boost from the Small Business Saturday initiative, which aims to get shoppers who may have visited big-box stores on Black Friday to enjoy a more relaxed experience while patronizing local businesses the following day. That has sometimes been difficult to do. It wasn’t long ago that there were few shops in downtown with limited selections, but today it’s easier than ever. Not only are virtually all the downtown shops filled, the tenants offer a mix of goods that offer something for virtually everyone. From high-end foods, fine jewelry and art to trinkets and candies, there’s plenty to fill stockings and place under a holiday tree. Not only are downtown shops full, many of these stores complement each other, Chrusciel said. Duluth Trading Co. draws people looking for work clothes, for example, but they are then drawn to Anchor Men’s Wear, where business and casual attire is offered. Tom Sharbuno, the third generation of his family to run Sharbuno Jewelers in downtown Port, said the event helps not only during the holidays but year-round. “I have a lot of people say we want to shop locally,” he said. “We’re getting more and more people who say they look to shop locally.” Local businesses have always touted their service as a calling card, but Sharbuno said it’s more than just service that draws customers in. “You get a lot more personal touch with small stores today,” he said. “We go into a lot more depth about things with our customers. “Look at the bait shop. He’s not just a guy selling bait and some lures. He knows his stuff.” Sharbuno noted that his shop is known for offering items made in America, which draws some customers, and for its repair and custom work as well — things that aren’t found in most large retailers. Chrusciel agreed, noting that “it’s a different shopping experience in our retailers.” The stores are smaller, so customers spend a half hour or so and then move on to the next shop, he said, avoiding the burnout that can occur in a large store or mall. And there are plenty of places to stop to recharge the shopping batteries. Chrusciel also noted that the shops offer some of the same goods found at larger stores, but they are easier to find and are offered at a comparable price. “You’ll be able to walk out of the store and have it right away,” he said. “And you’ll have the opportunity while you’re there to find things you won’t necessarily see in a larger store.” And as more people shop locally, merchants have to increase their offerings to give customers a reason to return, Chrusciel said. “It’s an ever-building process,” he said. “To get people in, we need to have more to offer.” Small Business Saturday also offers merchants the opportunity to thank customers for their support through special sales and services, said Melissa Suddendorf, who owns Pear & Simple and CoCa LeNa candy shop in downtown Port. “It certainly seems like people like it and are excited about getting out that day,” she said. “It’s taken on a life of its own.” While supporting small businesses allows local shops to be successful and keeps the downtown vibrant, it also supports the community in myriad ways. Ethan Hill, who recently opened Craft Books & Brews in downtown, touted "the new localism" when he opened his store. "For a community to survive and thrive, we need to support each other," Hill said. "It affects how we treat each other." And the realization that businesses and the people in a town are integrally connected, he said, turns a city into a community. "Life is different when you think of yourself as part of a community," Hill said. Studies have shown that money spent locally stays in the community and is recirculated — spent by business owners and their employees who also patronize local businesses. And then there are the community causes that depend on local businesses for help. "I think there's a lot to be said about supporting the people you're surrounded by," Suddendorf said. "We spend money to do calendars for the Catholic school, to support local cancer patients, to help with the ice cream social at schools. "The money stays here. "



