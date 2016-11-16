Lakefront project to receive $1 million TIF incentive, city reserves right to approve restaurant tenant The Port Washington Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a developer’s agreement for The Blues Factory, the first big step forward for the controversial project since aldermen agreed to sell a lakefront parking lot for the entertainment complex. The agreement details the terms under which the project can continue, from the city’s $1 million development incentive to a July start for construction. “This is a big step,” City Administrator Mark Grams said. “I think we’ve dealt with the issues we’ve been discussing. Now they can go out and get financing for the project.” Banks, he noted, want to see the city’s commitment to the project in writing before they will consider financing the development. Grams also noted the city will help the Blues Factory find a restaurant for the complex. Developer Gertjan van den Broek said the agreement offers potential investors and banks confidence while protecting taxpayers. He’s been in discussions with several banks, he said, but the agreement provides the credibility needed to get a deal in place. The Blues Factory would include a restaurant, banquet facility and performance space dedicated to telling the history of Paramount Records — an offshoot of the Wisconsin Chair Co., which operated on Port’s lakefront for decades. The Blues Factory, which is designed to be reminiscent of the Chair Co. factory, is to be located on the north marina slip parking lot, where a portion of the company’s factory once stood. Grams said the city’s tax incremental financing district analysis of the Blues Factory shows that it will generate enough in property taxes to repay the city’s $1 million incentive. That incentive will come in the form of a city loan from the Wisconsin Trust Fund, the agreement states, with the annual debt payment coming from the increased property taxes generated by the Blues Factory. If the increased taxes don’t cover the cost of the payment, the developer will be required to make up the difference — something Grams said is expected to occur during the first year or two. A $1 million promissory note must be provided by the Blues Factory to guarantee this pledge. After the project’s real estate taxes cover the debt service payments for five consecutive years, the note will be cancelled. The developer must also provide the city with an appraisal that certifies the Blues Factory will be worth at least $4.75 million when completed. Because the city does not want all its funds used at the start of the project, Grams said, only 20% of the money can come from the city when payments to contractors and suppliers are being made. The Blues Factory is required to obtain $250,000 in equity investments and a Small Business Administration construction loan, according to the agreement. The developer’s agreement calls for the city to sell the north slip parking lot to the Blues Factory Inc. for $250,000 by April 5. This payment can be covered by the city’s development incentive. Before that occurs, the city will locate the tiebacks and deadmen — infrastructure for the north slip — something Grams said is expected to be done this week, and move an electrical line. The developer, in turn, will pay for remediation of the parking lot it is buying. The city is also insisting on control of some aspects of the Blues Factory. For example, the agreement calls for the developer to have a letter of intent or a lease with a restaurateur before the city sells its property. The city has the right to approve of the restaurant, Grams said. “We don’t want a Hooters in there,” Grams said. Getting a restaurant to commit to the project is the next key step in the process, van den Broek said, noting this is a vital component as he seeks financing and works on the building design. Van den Broek said he has been in contact with several restaurateurs who are interested in Port Washington. “It’s been very positive,” he said. “We could have somebody in place by the end of the year, but it could take longer.” The Blues Factory is prohibited from selling its development to a tax-exempt organization or change the use to one that is tax exempt during the life of the tax incremental financing district, which is about 20 years. If the property is sold, the agreement states, the city must approve the sale. The development agreement also solidifies some of the timeline for the project, specifying not only that the Blues Factory LLC buy the city-owned parking lot by April 5 but also that, unless an extension is approved by the city, substantial construction begin by July 1, 2017. If that does not happen, the agreement states, the city may buy the parking lot back for $250,000. “We don’t want them to sit on it,” Grams said. The agreement also provides other protections for the city, including a requirement that the Blues Factory take out a $1 million life insurance policy on van den Broek, to secure the city’s interests. In addition to the requirements in the developer’s agreement, the Blues Factory still must obtain all the needed building, site and operational plan approvals from the city’s Design Review Board and Plan Commission. Mayor Tom Mlada said the city worked hard to ensure it protects the taxpayers in the developer’s agreement. “We’ve been really diligent in trying to protect our taxpayers,” he said. “There is a potentially high rate of return here.” The Blues Factory, he added, meets the city’s goals when it decided to seek development proposals for the north slip parking lot — to find a year-round attraction that will not only bring people to the city but also help support other downtown businesses. The Blues Factory is slated to open in 2018. Subscribe to this comment's feed



