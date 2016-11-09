Document that specifies conditions developer must meet heads to Port council A developer’s agreement for the Blues Factory, a controversial Paramount blues-themed entertainment project proposed for Port Washington’s north slip parking lot, is expected to be considered by the Port Washington Common Council when it meets Tuesday, Nov. 15. “We’re pretty much done with it,” City Administrator Mark Grams said Tuesday. “The attorneys are going over it to fine-tune the language.” The agreement would spell out many of the conditions that must be met by developper Gertjan van den Broek before the purchase of the parking lot is completed and construction of the project begins. Among the items included in the agreement are the terms that must be met in order for the developer to receive incentives from the city, as well as assurances that the taxes generated by the Blues Factory will cover the cost of those incentives. The developer will be required to make up any shortfall, Grams said. “That’s a major point,” he said. The city has agreed to provide as much as $1 million in incentives for the Blues Factory to purchase the parking lot and develop it. The agreement is also expected to require the developer to have a letter of intent from a restaurant for the facility before construction begins, as well as various financing commitments, Grams said. It will also spell out when construction must begin and be completed, he said. The developer’s agreement is the first major step forward for the Blues Factory since van den Broek took over the project in September from Christopher Long, who had worked on the plan for almost 1-1/2 years. Long said at the time that he was leaving the project he conceived and spearheaded because, after months of negotiating a developer’s agreement and working to purchase the city-owned parking lot, “there remains a gap that must be bridged.” Long had proposed constructing a two-story building to house a cultural preservation and education space that would tell the story of the record label and the Wisconsin Chair Co., as well as a performance area, themed restaurant, banquet hall and meeting space. The proposal became controversial because many residents opposed the sale of publicly owned lakefront land for a building that would block lake views. But aldermen, who believe the project will not only draw people to the lakefront year-round but also serve as a catalyst for other development, agreed in May to sell the parking lot, setting a closing date of Aug. 31 for the deal and a June deadline for a developer’s agreement. But negotiations lagged and the deadline passed and was extended several times. After van den Broek took over the project, a Nov. 15 deadline for the developer’s agrement was set and an April 5 date for the purchase of the parking lot by the Blues Factory. Subscribe to this comment's feed



Powered by Azrul's Jom Comment for Joomla!