Average PW-S taxpayer to see $20 hike in second year of paying $90 million long-term referendum debt A Port Washington-Saukville School District tax rate that spiked last year because of new referendum debt will level off this year as taxpayers settle into more than two decades of paying off $90 million in principle and interest for projects at Port High and Dunwiddie Elementary School. Last October, six months after voters passed a $49.4 million referendum, the School Board approved a levy that jumped 14.9% and cost the average property owner an additional $241 in school taxes. On Monday, the board approved a 2016-17 budget and tax levy that will increase 1.1%. Because of a fairly significant increase in equalized property values, the tax rate will decrease by 2.8% and the average property owner is expected to pay about $20 more in school taxes. Working in the district’s favor this year is an $895,877, or 7.2%, increase in general state aid. It was the opposite story last year when the district lost $1 million in state aid, in part because of referendum project financing. To take advantage of low interest rates, the district authorized the sale of $33 million worth of municipal bonds shortly after the referendum was approved in April 2015 and long before construction began. The bonds were purchased at a premium, which is not uncommon during periods of low interest rates, and generated about $2 million in proceeds for the district. Although those proceeds can only be used to pay interest and borrowing costs, they made the district appear wealthier under a state formula that provides more aid to districts with lower property value per student and less to districts with more value per student. Of the $1 million aid cut, about $440,000 was because of the bond proceeds. Ultimately, the board decided to refinance $440,000 of referendum debt to make up for the aid loss. Officials are keeping a close eye on state aid because of two key dynamics that could result in another decrease and a greater reliance on local taxpayers. The district’s enrollment has decreased by 55 students from last year while its equalized property value has increased by 4%, which increases its value per student and could decrease its aid. But Director of Business Services Jim Froemming said the state formula also takes into account debt service levy increases, which could protect the district from an aid cut. Among other factors in the 2016-17 budget is a $486,859 spending hike due primarily to increases in salaries and equipment costs, as well as in liability, property and workers compensation insurance. Froemming said that the increased spending on salaries is due largely to the need for additional special education teachers. The only referendum debt the district has is the result of last year’s referendum in which voters allowed the district to exceed its revenue limit to pay for the $45.6 million construction and renovation project at Port Washington High School, which is to be completed in 2019, and a $3.8 million expansion of Dunwiddie Elementary School, which should be finished by the end of the year. The projects will have a $2 million impact on the levy this year. The total tax levy will increase by $170,758 to $15.97 million. Because of a 4% increase in equalized property values in the district, the tax rate will decrease by 30 cents to $10.21 per $1,000 of property value. Of that tax rate, $1.29 is attributable to the referendum debt. But that doesn’t mean that tax bills will follow suit. “People see a decrease in the tax rate and they think, ‘Great, my taxes will go down,’” Froemming said. “But that’s not the whole story.” Although the rate at which property is taxed is decreasing, property in the district is more valuable than before. That means that the owner of $175,000 home is expected to pay $19.87 more in school taxes. That, however, is an average. Some property owners will see a slightly larger increase while others will see a decrease in their school taxes depending on how the equalized value of their city, village or town changed in comparison with the district average. For instance, in the City of Port Washington, where property values increased 4.5% — slightly more than the district average of 4% — the average homeowner is expected to see a $29 increase in his school tax bill. But in the Village of Saukville, where the equalized property value increased by only 2.5%, the average taxpayer is expected to see a $6.68 decrease in his tax bill. Although the referendum debt will have long-term tax implications, that has not made the district an outlier among the other four districts in Ozaukee County — Northern Ozaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg and Mequon-Thiensville. The Port Washington-Saukville District, which receives more general state aid than any of those districts — more than double all but Cedarburg — has the lowest tax levy per student, according to statistics complied by the district. In addition, it is projected to have the third lowest referendum debt levy this school year, higher than only Cedarburg and Northern Ozaukee. Subscribe to this comment's feed



